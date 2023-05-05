Momentive Global and its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The court case, filed by Wohl & Fruchter on behalf of Renaldo Carew, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information about the company's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03774, Carew v. Momentive Global, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 05, 2023, 7:31 AM