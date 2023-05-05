New Suit - Securities

Momentive Global and its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The court case, filed by Wohl & Fruchter on behalf of Renaldo Carew, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information about the company's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03774, Carew v. Momentive Global, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 05, 2023, 7:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Renaldo Carew

Plaintiffs

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

defendants

Momentive Global, Inc.

Benjamin C. Spero

Dana L. Evan

David Ebersman

Erika H. James

Lauren Antonoff

Ryan Finley

Sagar Gupta

Sheryl Sandberg

Susan L. Decker

Zander Lurie

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws