New Suit - Antitrust

Dilworth Paxson filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court targeting RWJ Barnabas Health. The suit, filed on behalf of CarePoint Health Management Associates and other plaintiffs, accuses RWJ of conspiring with third party real estate agents to engage in 'serial acquisitions' of competing medical care providers centered in Northern New Jersey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05421, CarePoint Health Management Associates LLC et al.

Health Care

September 06, 2022, 5:18 PM