Careful With Those Screenshots: Lawyer Turns Clients Porn St...

News From Law.com

A metro-Atlanta attorney has secured a six-figure settlement for a small-town client falsely arrested and charged with possessing child pornography in connection to screenshots stored within and reported by a cloud-based image and video-hosting service. Thomas D. Church of the Church Law Firm in Roswell credits the $500,000 settlement with the City of Thomasville to his ability to convey his client's claims of malicious prosecution through a position paper backed by clear-cut evidence.

Georgia

June 13, 2023, 1:09 PM

nature of claim: /