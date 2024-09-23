Who Got The Work

Attorneys form Munger, Tolles & Olson have stepped in to defend Amgen and Immunex Corp. in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Aug. 6 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Glasser & Glasser; and Lowey Dannenberg, accuses the defendants of unlawfully suppressing competition in the market for arthritis and psoriasis drug Enbrel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen, is 2:24-cv-00484, Carefirst of Maryland, Inc. et al v. Amgen, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 23, 2024, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Carefirst Bluechoice, Inc.

Carefirst of Maryland, Inc.

Group Hospitalization and Medical Services, Inc.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro Llp (ma-Na)

Thomas K. Griffith

Glasser & Glasser PLC

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Lowey Dannenberg, P. C.

Defendants

Amgen Manufacturing, Limited

Amgen, Inc.

Immunex Corporation

defendant counsels

Munger, Tolles & Olson

Kaufman & Canoles

Nature of Claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations