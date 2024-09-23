Attorneys form Munger, Tolles & Olson have stepped in to defend Amgen and Immunex Corp. in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Aug. 6 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Glasser & Glasser; and Lowey Dannenberg, accuses the defendants of unlawfully suppressing competition in the market for arthritis and psoriasis drug Enbrel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen, is 2:24-cv-00484, Carefirst of Maryland, Inc. et al v. Amgen, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 23, 2024, 10:05 AM