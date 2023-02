New Suit - Contract

CareerStaff Unlimited filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against New Port Richey OPCO d/b/a Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of New Port Richey on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for staffing services, was brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00369, CareerStaff Unlimited LLC v. New Port Richey OPCO LLC.

Business Services

February 17, 2023, 5:54 PM