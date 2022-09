Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robins Kaplan on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Future Diagnostics and Charles Sobel to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Cetrulo LLP and other counsel on behalf of Care Touch LLC, which acquired Future Diagnostics in 2021. The suit concerns a dispute over the purchase and sale of blood pressure monitors. The case is 1:22-cv-11434, Care Touch LLC v. Future Diagnostics, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 5:30 PM