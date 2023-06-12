New Suit - U.S. Labor Law
Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court claiming that administrative law judges are unconstitutionally appointed by the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint, brought against the board on behalf of eight medical facilities and their affiliates, contends that the judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal. The suit also seeks to enjoin June 26 board proceedings concerning allegations that the plaintiffs engage in unfair labor practices. The case is 2:23-cv-03221, Care One, LLC et al v. National Labor Relations Board et al.
Government
June 12, 2023, 7:26 PM
Plaintiffs
- 1 Burr Road Operating Company II, LLC
- 107 Osborne Street Operating Company II, LLC
- 162 South Britain Road Operating Company II, LLC
- 2028 Bridgeport Ave Operating Company II, LLC
- 240 Church Street Operating Company II, LLC
- 245 Orange Avenue Operating Company II, LLC
- 341 Jordan Lane Operating Company II, LLC
- 710 Long Ridge Road Operating Company II, LLC
- 745 Highland Ave Operating Company, LLC
- Care One, LLC
- Care Realty, LLC
- Healthbridge Management, LLC
defendants
- National Labor Relations Board
- David Prouty
- Gwynne Wilcox
- Kenneth R. Chu
- Lauren Mcferran
- Marvin Kaplan
