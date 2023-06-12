New Suit - U.S. Labor Law

Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court claiming that administrative law judges are unconstitutionally appointed by the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint, brought against the board on behalf of eight medical facilities and their affiliates, contends that the judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal. The suit also seeks to enjoin June 26 board proceedings concerning allegations that the plaintiffs engage in unfair labor practices. The case is 2:23-cv-03221, Care One, LLC et al v. National Labor Relations Board et al.

Government

June 12, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

1 Burr Road Operating Company II, LLC

107 Osborne Street Operating Company II, LLC

162 South Britain Road Operating Company II, LLC

2028 Bridgeport Ave Operating Company II, LLC

240 Church Street Operating Company II, LLC

245 Orange Avenue Operating Company II, LLC

341 Jordan Lane Operating Company II, LLC

710 Long Ridge Road Operating Company II, LLC

745 Highland Ave Operating Company, LLC

Care One, LLC

Care Realty, LLC

Healthbridge Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kasowitz Benson Torres

defendants

National Labor Relations Board

David Prouty

Gwynne Wilcox

Kenneth R. Chu

Lauren Mcferran

Marvin Kaplan

nature of claim: 890/