New Suit - U.S. Labor Law

Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court claiming that administrative law judges are unconstitutionally appointed by the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint, brought against the board on behalf of eight medical facilities and their affiliates, contends that the judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal. The suit also seeks to enjoin June 26 board proceedings concerning allegations that the plaintiffs engage in unfair labor practices. The case is 2:23-cv-03221, Care One, LLC et al v. National Labor Relations Board et al.

Government

June 12, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 890/