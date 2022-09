New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Care Associates Inc. The suit pursues claims against Cajun Operating Company for failing to make rental payments in accordance with an assigned lease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-19065, Care Associates, Inc. v. Cajun Operating Company.

Real Estate

September 30, 2022, 5:18 AM