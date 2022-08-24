Who Got The Work

Robert E. Shapiro of Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg has entered an appearance for Louis Vuitton North America Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to a cell phone protective case design, was filed July 14 in New York Southern District Court by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft on behalf of Cardshark LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-05994, Cardshark, LLC v. Louis Vuitton Malletier SAS et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 24, 2022, 7:49 AM