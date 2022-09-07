Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Collectors Universe, a trading card grader and authenticator, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint arises from an FBI investigation into whether the defendant's cases and labels used on plaintiff CardRegistry Inc.'s trading cards had been tampered with. The suit alleges that because the defendant removed the plaintiff's Larry Bird trading card from its grade-10 case to submit the card to the FBI for inspection, the card declined in value by more than $500,000. The complaint was filed by Ikhilov & Associates. The case is 1:22-cv-05308, CardRegistry Inc. v. Collectors Universe Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 07, 2022, 2:54 PM