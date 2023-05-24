New Suit - Insurance

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. and the Phoenix Insurance Co. were sued on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court over their allegedly unfair settlement practices in an underlying personal injury dispute arising from a dog attack. The suit, filed by the Day Law Firm on behalf of Steven Bowles and Shiandra Cardoso, accuses the defendants of failing to conduct a reasonable investigation and of attempting to induce Cardoso into accepting an ‘unreasonably low’ settlement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11160, Cardoso et al v. The Phoenix Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 2:11 PM

