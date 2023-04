Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Nexsen LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Cadden & Fuller on behalf of Cardiology Specialists of Orange County, seeks coverage for lost business income and extra expenses associated with a flooding event. The case is 8:23-cv-00658, Cardiology Specialists of Orange County v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 15, 2023, 11:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Cardiology Specialists of Orange County

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute