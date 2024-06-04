Who Got The Work

Counsel from Mayer Brown, including partners Archis A. Parasharami, Matthew D. Ingber and Daniel E. Kones, and Brown Sims PC have stepped in as defense counsel to Keller Williams Realty in a pending class action over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case, which accuses Keller Williams of making unsolicited telephone calls to numbers on the the Do-Not Call Registry, was filed April 19 in Florida Southern District Court by Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:24-cv-21490, Cardero v. Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Real Estate

June 04, 2024, 10:46 AM

