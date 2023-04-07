New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court against TMX Finance Corporate Services, an operator of consumer credit and lending businesses, and its parent company TMX Finance LLC. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to safeguard the personal identifiable information of more than 4 million consumers, resulting in a February 2023 data breach. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine and the Emerson Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, Carder v. TMX Finance Corporate Services, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Carder

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

TMX Finance Corporate Services, Inc.

TMX Finance LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract