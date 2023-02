New Suit

Counsel at Roberson Kolker Cooper on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Insurance, Ever Fresh Farms Transportation d/b/a Split Rock and other defendants to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Johnson & Biscone on behalf of Victor Cardenas. The case is 4:23-cv-00049, Cardenas v. Ever Fresh Farms Transportation Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 4:34 PM