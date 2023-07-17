Who Got The Work

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass partners have stepped in to defend DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed June 2 in Colorado District Court by Chestnut Cambronne and Clayeo C. Arnold PC, is part of a wave of cases arising from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the data of thousands of Dish customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn, is 1:23-cv-01405, Cardenas v. Dish Network L.L.C.

Telecommunications

July 17, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Cardenas

Plaintiffs

Clayeo C. Arnold, A Professional Corporation

Chestnut Cambronne PA

defendants

Dish Network L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims