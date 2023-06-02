New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, is part of a wave of cases arising from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the data of thousands of Dish customers. The suit is backed by Chestnut Cambronne and Clayeo C. Arnold, P.C. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01405, Cardenas v. Dish Network L.L.C.

Telecommunications

June 02, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Cardenas

Plaintiffs

Chestnut Cambronne PA

defendants

Dish Network L.L.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims