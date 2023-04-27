Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, and Performance Transportation were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The complaint, alleging violation of the FMLA Act and retaliation, was brought by Galo Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00546, Cardenas, Jr. v. Performance Food Group, Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 27, 2023, 7:35 PM