New Suit - Employment

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, and Performance Transportation were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The complaint, alleging violation of the FMLA Act and retaliation, was brought by Galo Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00546, Cardenas, Jr. v. Performance Food Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 27, 2023, 7:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Cardenas, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Galo Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Performance Food Group, Inc.

Performance Transportation, LLC

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act