Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against General Motors to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Consumer Protection Law Group on behalf of the purchasers of a 2019 Chevy Silverado. The case is 1:22-cv-00650, Cardenas et al v. General Motors LLC.