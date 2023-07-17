Who Got The Work

Darren M. Mungerson and Jenee I. Gaskin of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Allied Power Resources and Allied Power Services LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed June 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Werman Salas PC; Josephson Dunlap LLP; and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly employees who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall, is 1:23-cv-03493, Cardell et al v. Allied Power Resources, LLC et al.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 5:32 AM

