Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McCranie Sistrunk Anzelmo Hardy McDaniel & Welch on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Vinturella Law Firm on behalf of Zoila Carcamo. The case is 2:22-cv-04087, Carcamo v. Walmart Inc. et al.