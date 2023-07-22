New Suit - Insurance Contract

MetLife was sued on Friday in California Central District Court by a widow who claims that MetLife has improperly denied life insurance benefits under three policies. The lawsuit, filed by Gianelli & Morris, contends that MetLife failed to mail a notice of pending lapse and termination in breach of the insurer's obligations under California law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05948, Carbone v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 22, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Joann Carbone

Plaintiffs

Gianelli And Morris

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute