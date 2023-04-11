New Suit - Contract

Carbon Solutions Group, an environmental asset management company which specializes in trading renewable energy certificates and carbon credits, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rausch Creek Generation on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel and Much Shelist, accuses the defendant of reneging on an agreement to deliver renewable energy certificates to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00609, Carbon Solutions Group LLC v. Rausch Creek Generation LLC.

Renewable Energy

April 11, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Carbon Solutions Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Much Shelist

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

Much Law

defendants

Rausch Creek Generation, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract