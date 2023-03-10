Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Surgical Care Affiliates to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged 'associational discrimination,' was filed by Taylor Labor Law on behalf of a former receptionist who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting time off to care for her son after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The case is 3:23-cv-00442, Carberry v. Surgical Care Affiliates LLC.

Health Care

March 10, 2023, 3:00 PM