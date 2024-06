Who Got The Work

Joshua W.B. Richards, Allison L. Burdette and Kruti B. Patel from Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in to represent the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on May 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by a student who contends that he was wrongfully dismissed from a master's program. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, is 2:24-cv-01898, Carber v. University Of Wisconsin-LA Crosse.

Education

June 17, 2024, 12:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremiah Caber

Jeremiah Carber

defendants

University Of Wisconsin-LA Crosse

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation