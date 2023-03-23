Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and other defendants. The suit was filed by Hudson, Castle & Inkell on behalf of Frank H. Carber III and other defendants on behalf of the estate of Marjorie A. Carber, who allegedly died after contracting COVID-19 in a hospital. The case is 1:23-cv-00320, Carber et al v. ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Wilmington) et al.

Health Care

March 23, 2023, 4:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Carber

Frank H. Carber

Robert Carber

Plaintiffs

Hudson & Castle Law LLC

Hudson, Castle & Inkell, LLC

defendants

Hcr III Healthcare, LLC

ManorCare Health Services, Inc.

ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Wilmington)

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims