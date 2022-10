Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Flagstar Bancorp and NPA Associates LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks quiet title to a property, was filed by Kendall Law on behalf of Eugenia Carazo-Tew and David Tew. The case is 2:22-cv-07403, Carazo-Tew et al v. Flagstar Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 6:53 AM