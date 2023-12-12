Who Got The Work

Marc Miller of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for Sensio Inc. d/b/a Made by Gather in a pending patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 3 in New York Southern District Court by Bochner PLLC on behalf of home goods retailer Caraway Home Inc., accuses the defendant of selling cookware products that copy the design and trade dress of the plaintiff's line of products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:23-cv-09756, Caraway Home, Inc. v. Sensio Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2023, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Caraway Home, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bochner PLLC

defendants

Sensio Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims