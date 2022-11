New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of healthcare platform Signify Health Inc. and Caravan Health Inc. The suit takes aim at Caravan's former vice president of business development for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00776, Caravan Health, Inc. v. Schnieder.

Health Care

November 24, 2022, 5:42 AM