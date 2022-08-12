New Suit - Contract

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Caravan Facilities Management LLC. The suit pursues claims against SBM Management Services LP, as successor to a collective bargaining agreement, for failing to pay more than $702,000 as its pro rata share of a ratification bonus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11862, Caravan Facilities Management LLC v. SBM Management Services, LP.

Michigan

August 12, 2022, 10:49 AM