New Suit - Contract

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Caravan Facilities Management. The complaint takes aim at SBM Management Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11862, Caravan Facilities Management LLC v. SBM Management Services, LP.

Business Services

August 11, 2022, 6:56 PM