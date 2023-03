Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McConnell Valdes LLC and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Pfizer and other defendants to Puerto Rico District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends she suffered injuries after receiving her COVID-19 vaccines. The case is 3:23-cv-01111, Caratini-Soto v. Commonwealth of Puerto Rico by Authority Hon. Pedro Pierluisi et al.