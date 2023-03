Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Weiner Law Group on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by McCabe, Coleman, Ventosa & Patterson on behalf of Eva Caramico, who contends that she was hit by a cart. The case is 7:23-cv-02011, Caramico v. BJ Wholesale Club.

Wholesalers

March 09, 2023, 4:58 PM