Who Got The Work

Matthew P. Mazzola of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for UnitedHealth Group and United Health Care in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 5 in New Jersey District Court by The Milun Law Firm on behalf of Genesis Caraballo, who is seeking coverage for the cesarean birth of her child. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-04941, Caraballo v. Horizon Blue Cross & Blue Shield of New Jersey et al.