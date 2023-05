Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against certain underwriters at Lloyd's London to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Irma, was filed by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of Eliezel Caraballo. The case is 0:23-cv-60933, Caraballo v. Certain Underwriters At Lloyd's London Subscribing To Policy Number: Bvh-0000595.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Eliezel Caraballo

defendants

Certain Underwriters At Lloyd's London Subscribing To Policy Number: Bvh-0000595

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute