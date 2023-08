Who Got The Work

Francis J. Giambalvo and Eric P. Dawson of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for J. Wasser & Co. and Alex Kohn in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed July 5 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Michael Samuel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-05740, Carabali et al v. J. Wasser & Co. et al.

New York

August 21, 2023, 10:54 AM

Carlos Carabali

Sheisyn Almonte

Michael Samuel

Alex Kohn

J. Wasser & Co.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations