New Suit - Contract

Columbia Residences was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Ballard Spahr on behalf of condo owner Car Shops At The Columbia LLC, accuses the defendants of overcharging for common area maintenance expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03220, Car Shops At The Columbia LLC v. Columbia Residences Condominium Unit Owners' Association et al.

Real Estate

October 20, 2022, 6:52 PM