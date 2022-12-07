New Suit - Trademark

Meta Platforms was slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Bond, Schoeneck & King on behalf of Car-Freshner Corp. and Julius Samann Ltd., sellers of 'Little Trees' air fresheners. Meta is accused of selling products which infringe the 'Little Trees' and 'Vanillaroma' marks on Facebook Marketplace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01305, Car-Freshner Corporation et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

December 07, 2022, 1:20 PM