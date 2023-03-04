New Suit - Trademark

Energizer Holdings was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Northern District Court over its sale of car air fresheners bearing the mark 'Vent Wrap.' The court action was brought by Bond, Schoeneck & King on behalf of Car-Freshner Corp. and Julius Samann Ltd., the seller and licensor of 'Little Trees' brand air fresheners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00285, Car-Freshner Corporation et al v. Energizer Holdings, Inc. et al.

March 04, 2023, 11:27 AM