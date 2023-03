News From Law.com

A pair of Atlanta personal injury lawyers have clenched a million-dollar jury verdict for an Atlanta plaintiff involved in a low-impact collision with a city bus.Rafi Law Firm attorneys Michael Rafi and Chris Stokes credit their client's $1.2 million jury award in Fulton County Superior Court to creative trial tactics, including their creation of a 'crash victim' job ad aimed at showing jurors "the million-dollar value" of the plaintiff's permanent injuries.

