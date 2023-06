New Suit - Foreclosure

Bank of New York Mellon and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Ward K. Capstick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00936, Capstick v. The Bank of New York Mellon et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Ward K Capstick

defendants

The Bank of New York Mellon

Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-1

Newrez LLC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property