Who Got The Work

Eugene P. Murphy and Audrey E. Goldman of Robinson & Cole have entered appearances for American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed flood insurance claim, was filed Sept. 21 in Florida Middle District Court by Weisser, Elazar & Kantor on behalf of John Caprio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:23-cv-00758, Caprio v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

November 06, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

John Caprio

Plaintiffs

Weisser, Elazar & Kantor, PLLC

defendants

American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute