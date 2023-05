Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Newell Brands, the American distributor of consumer and commercial storage products, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims of severe burns from an alleged defective heating pad, was filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Tabatha Capps. The case is 9:23-cv-80834, Capps v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 5:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Tabatha Capps

defendants

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims