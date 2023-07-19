New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DiCello Levitt and Dilworth Paxson filed a consumer class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court against Discovery Financial Services. The complaint accuses the company of engaging in a scheme in which interchange fees for consumer credit cards are intentionally misclassified as commercial in order to receive more money per transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04676, Capp Inc. et al v. Discovery Financial Services et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 19, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Capp Inc.

Kmja Day Camps, Inc.

Young Peoples Day Camps Inc.

DiCello Levitt

defendants

DFS Services, LLC

Discovery Bank

Discovery Financial Services

