Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Advanced Spine & Pain LLC and Relievus to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Anthony Capone. The case is 1:22-cv-06648, Capone v. Advanced Spine And Pain, LLC et al.

Health Care

November 16, 2022, 6:56 PM