New Suit - Employment Contract

NOCD Inc. and its CEO Stephen Smith were slapped with a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci on behalf of former NOCD chief marketing officer Robert Capobianco, who claims he is owed a $118,750 bonus for the year of 2022. The defendants are represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The case is 2:23-cv-02394, Capobianco v. Nocd, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Capobianco

Plaintiffs

Spector Gadon & Rosen, P.c.

defendants

Nocd, Inc.

Stephen Smith

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract