Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane and Greenspoon Marder have entered appearances for Roy Davis Plumbing Supply Inc. and Interstate Development Ltd. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed June 5 in Florida Southern District Court by the Advocacy Law Firm on behalf of Howard Michael Caplan. The suit pursues claims that the defendants’ premises denies full access to individuals with certain disabilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 0:23-cv-61066, Caplan v. Roy Davis Plumbing Supply, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 8:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Michael Caplan

Plaintiffs

Ronnette Gleizer

The Advocacy Law Firm

defendants

Interstate Development Limited Partnership

Roy Davis Plumbing Supply, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act