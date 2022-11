New Suit

Capitol Specialty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Selvin Wraith Halman, seeks an equitable contribution from AmTrust International Underwriters in connection with commercial general liability claims arising from a construction project. The case is 2:22-cv-08444, Capitol Specialty Insurance Corporation v. Amtrust International Underwriters, Ltd.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 5:05 PM