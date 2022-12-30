Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings removed a breach-of-contract class action against Tehum Care Services d/b/a Corizon Health, CHS TX Inc., YesCare and the Missouri Department of Corrections to Missouri Western District Court on Friday. The suit, brought by Carson & Coil, accuses Corizon Health of restructuring in order to avoid payments owed to health care providers who rendered services to Missouri inmates. The case is 2:22-cv-04191, Capitol Eye Care Inc. et al. v. Tehum Car Services Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 4:16 PM