New Suit - Privacy

The McClatchy Co. d/b/a the News and Observer Publishing and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court concerning the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act. The court action, filed by Fox Rothschild against the State of Carolina, seeks a declaration that the law does not prohibit the state enforcement agency from releasing motor vehicle accident reports containing the names and addresses of those involved to the public. The case is 1:22-cv-01068, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Incorporated et al v. City Of Salisbury, North Carolina et al.